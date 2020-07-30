Deputies arrest suspect charged in shooting of 4-year-old boy in Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a suspected charged in connection to a shooting that left a little boy hurt in Lumberton.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced that 19-year-old Da’Vern Inman was arrested on Thursday at the Royal Inn Hotel on Lackey Street.
Investigators believe that Inman was connected to a shooting on Tuesday night, where shots were fired into two homes on EagleWood Loop in Lumberton.
Authorities said that a four-year-old boy was inside one of the homes when he was shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
Inman faces several charges including assault with a deadly and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
He is in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing in the case and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 910-671-3140.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said that recent shootings in Lumberton and Orrum are tied to two groups. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said that at least three children have been hurt in the shootings.
