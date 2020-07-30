Darlington County School District’s reopening plan approved by S.C. Department of Education

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County is one of 25 additional school districts across South Carolina whose reopening plans were approved Thursday by the state Department of Education.
"School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick."
According to the SCDOE, the 25 school districts whose reopening plans were approved Thursday are:
- Abbeville County School District
- Aiken County Public School District
- Beaufort County School District
- Calhoun County Public Schools
- Darlington County School District
- Edgefield County School District
- The School District of Greenville County
- Greenwood School District 50
- Hampton School District One
- Kershaw County School District
- Lancaster County School District
- Laurens County School District 56
- Lexington County School District One
- Lexington County School District Two
- Lexington County School District Three
- Lexington School District Four
- School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties
- School District of Newberry County
- School District of Oconee County
- Orangeburg County School District
- School District of Pickens County
- Williamsburg County School District
- York School District 1
- Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)
- Fort Mill School District (York 4)
This is in addition to six school districts whose plans were approved on July 27.
In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDOE. These criteria include offering both a virtual and face-to-face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided, a press release stated.
Officials with Horry County Schools previously said they notified the SCDOE that they will submit their final plan after the next Board of Education meeting on Aug. 3.
