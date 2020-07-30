Crews work crash with entrapment at Hwy. 544, W. Cox Ferry Rd.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in the Conway area.
The crash is at Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The call was dispatched around 12:10 p.m. Thursday.
One person was extricated from a vehicle and was transported to the hospital, officials said.
Two others signed medical waivers, according to HCFR.
The Conway Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are also on scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
