Christian McCaffrey ranked sixth best player in the NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has been ranked the sixth best player in the NFL, according to his peers.
This is a jump of 36 spots from last year’s ranking, where he was ranked number 42.
On Wednesday night, McCaffrey landed at No. 6 on the NFL's 2020 top 100 list, which ranks the best of the league as voted on by its players.
McCaffrey is the only member of the current Panthers roster on the list.
McCaffrey became only the third player ever to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.
He also set a league record for running backs with 116 receptions and led the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey’s 402 touches also led the league.
This is McCaffrey’s second appearance in the Top 100.
