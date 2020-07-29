WMBF News obtains special event permit issued to biker bar during Spring Bike Rally

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News obtained a special event permit that was issued to a local biker bar, where questions have been raised by a state senator about crowd size during the Spring Bike Rally.
The permit was issued by Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster. It gave SBB permission to host the event between July 13 and July 19.
The special events permit listed out certain conditions, including prohibiting engine revving and body shots, but it does not prohibit concerts from happening at the event.
A South Carolina state senator brought up concerns about pictures on social media showing a concert and large crowds gathering during the event. During the time of the event, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had an executive order in place that bans concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WMBF News spoke to a Horry County spokesperson and asked why concerts weren’t prohibited on the special event permit.
The spokesperson explained that just because it wasn’t on the permit does not exempt a business from following the governor’s order. She said that a state law would override a special event permit.
WMBF news has reached out to Webster and also SBB to gather more information about this special permit. We are still waiting to hear back.
