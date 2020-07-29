This is Carolina: Aspiring Navy SEAL helping veterans and others in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – He’s only in fourth grade, but one young man is ready to serve.
Greyson Winfield wants to be a Navy SEAL one day. For today, he’s serving veterans, people with disabilities and singe parents in the community.
Why? Because he likes to help.
“Because it’s more important to serve our country than to serve other countries but you should help other countries in their time of need, especially during the coronavirus or how people say COVID-19,” Winfield said.
