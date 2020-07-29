Superintendent lays out mask requirements for Darlington County students

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The superintendent of the Darlington County School District laid out the district’s mask requirements for students ahead of the start of the new school year.
“It’s very clear – if you talk to any medical practitioner – that masks are helping cut down the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Tim Newman said during a one-hour Facebook Live Wednesday morning.
Newman said that all DCSO employees are currently required to wear masks when they’re in district buildings and facilities.
“We need to be modeling what we expect our students to do when they come back to school,” Newman said.
The superintendent said all Darlington County students in third through 12th grade will be required to wear masks while they are in district schools and facilities. Face masks will be strongly encouraged for students between 4K and second grade, he added.
According to Newman, students in a self-contained special education classroom will adhere to whatever circumstances fit that classroom.
Newman stated there will be no medical exemption that will allow students to not wear a mask while in school. He said if a student has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they need to be enrolled in virtual learning.
“I can’t take the risk of spreading COVID to the rest of our students and employees under those circumstances,” Newman said.
He also mentioned a mandate from the South Carolina State Superintendent that requires all students, regardless of grade, to wear a face mask while on a school bus.
Darlington County schools are set to resume on Sept. 8.
To hear Newman’s full Facebook Live discussion, listen below.
