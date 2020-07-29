Police: 19-year-old shot while riding in vehicle in Lumberton

By WMBF News Staff | July 29, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 5:35 PM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shooting that has left a 19-year-old in critical condition.

Officers were called to Southeastern Regional Hospital after the victim was brought there.

Investigators discovered that the 19-year-old was riding in a vehicle along Roberts Avenue, between True Value and Elizabethtown Road, when he was shot.

A 20-year-old inside the vehicle was also grazed by the bullet.

At this time, police haven’t been able to determine if the gunman was on foot or in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

