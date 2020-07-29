Police: 19-year-old shot while riding in vehicle in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shooting that has left a 19-year-old in critical condition.
Officers were called to Southeastern Regional Hospital after the victim was brought there.
Investigators discovered that the 19-year-old was riding in a vehicle along Roberts Avenue, between True Value and Elizabethtown Road, when he was shot.
A 20-year-old inside the vehicle was also grazed by the bullet.
At this time, police haven’t been able to determine if the gunman was on foot or in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
