Police: Two charged with strong-armed robbery in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested and charged in connection to a strong-armed robbery in Horry County, according to authorities.
Horry County Police said Deandre Campbell and Jarel Gore were both charged in an incident that happened Saturday evening in the Longs area.
According to a police report, the victim told authorities he was meeting with a third suspect at Poplar Park, who asked them to come with them at the back of the baseball field. The victim then said he felt people punching him, knocking him to the ground.
The victim told police that Campbell and Gore stole $360 from his pocket, along with his iPhone 11 as well as his shoes. The two also allegedly went through the victim’s car, but nothing appeared to be stolen.
Campbell and Gore were later taken into custody and held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, both charged with strong-armed robbery. Campbell was released to home detention while Gore was released on a $15,000 bond.
The third suspect has not been identified.
