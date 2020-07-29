Paperwork sent to S.C. schools for orders for mobile hotspots, internet access for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Work is underway to distribute mobile hotspots and monthly internet service to at least 100,000 households across South Carolina, according to state education officials.
Information from the S.C. Department of Education states paperwork has been sent to school districts and higher education institutions across the state for orders for mobile hotspots and monthly internet service.
The initiative is in cooperation with the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff and the Commission on Higher Education.
According to the SCORS, many students across the state were unable to receive online instruction once schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic due to the lack of internet service at home.
Under the program, one mobile hotspot or internet service will be made available per qualifying student household. The monthly service will be paid through Dec. 31, 2020, according to information about the initiative.
Eligible households include those with an annual income of 250 percent or less of federal poverty guidelines, an individual attending a school, and no existing internet service.
