Myrtle Beach police search for suspect wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
Christopher Pride (Source: MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff | July 29, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 9:15 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police is asking for help in finding a man who they said is wanted for assault and kidnapping.

Officers are looking for 33-year-old Christopher Mariquez Pride from Huntsville, Alabama.

They said he is wanted for first-degree assault, kidnapping, grand larceny, burglary and unlawfully carrying and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said it’s all connected to an incident that happened Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

Pride is accused of leaving the scene in a stolen silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Georgia license plate.

Anyone with information on Pride’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

