Myrtle Beach police search for suspect wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police is asking for help in finding a man who they said is wanted for assault and kidnapping.
Officers are looking for 33-year-old Christopher Mariquez Pride from Huntsville, Alabama.
They said he is wanted for first-degree assault, kidnapping, grand larceny, burglary and unlawfully carrying and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Police said it’s all connected to an incident that happened Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Ocean Boulevard.
Pride is accused of leaving the scene in a stolen silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Georgia license plate.
Anyone with information on Pride’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com
