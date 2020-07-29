Midway Fire Rescue responds to lightning strikes at three Georgetown County homes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A thunderstorm that rolled through the Grand Strand on Wednesday afternoon kept Midway Fire Rescue crews busy.
Division Chief Mark Nugent said they responded to lighting strike calls at three homes in Georgetown County. He said the calls were in Litchfield Beach, the Prince George area and the Debordieu area.
Nugent said one lightning strike made its way into the air conditioning unit of one of the homes and another strike impacted an electrical appliance.
But he said that there was just smoke in the homes and there was no major damage done.
Nugent added that no one was hurt.
He wanted to remind people about storms and to always make sure to find a safe spot when the roll into the area. He specifically said that people on the beach should leave once they see lightning and not wait until the last minute to find a safe space.
