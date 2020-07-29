Marion County man arrested, accused of operating business without retail license

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a Marion County man Wednesday for allegedly operating a business without a retail license.
An arrest warrant states Carl William Jordan III, 50, had his retail license for his automobile repair shop, Gapway Brake & Alignment, revoked by the South Carolina Department of Revenue in January 2020 for unpaid sales tax.
According to a press release from SCDOR, Jordan III was advised to cease operating, but a retail purchase was made from the business in June.
The investigation revealed the business continued to make retail sales without a valid license, authorities said.
Jordan III was taken into custody by SCDOR agents.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail or a fine of $200.
Jordan III is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
