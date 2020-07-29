HCFR: Two-vehicle crash takes down power lines in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash caused power lines to come crashing down Wednesday afternoon in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the wreck around 3 p.m. on Highway 57 near Highway 111.
There were minor injuries in the crash, according to a tweet by HCFR.
Officials said that both directions of Highway 57 are shut down while crews make repairs to the power lines. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
