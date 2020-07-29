HAPPENING TODAY: McMaster, state health officials to give update on SC’s COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by state health officials Wednesday afternoon for an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from the governor’s office, the briefing is set to start at 4 p.m. from the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.
WMBF News will carry the briefing on our website, news app and Facebook page.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the briefing live.
McMaster’s briefing comes as state school districts continue to make plans to safely reopen schools to students and staff in the fall.
