George Floyd hologram to be projected at Confederate monument in Asheville, N.C.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The George Floyd hologram is making its next stop at a Confederate monument in Asheville, North Carolina Wednesday night.
Change.org and The George Floyd Foundation will temporarily replace Vance Monument, the 75-foot obelisk in Pack Square honoring Confederate soldier Zebulon Baird Vance, with a hologram of George Floyd.
It’s part of a national tour that will continue to additional cities this week.
The hologram paying tribute to the man killed in police custody was created at the behest of Change.org and the George Floyd Foundation.
“The George Floyd Foundation is working with Change.org for the week-long hologram project, which is transforming spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change,” a press release read.
The family of George Floyd gathered in Richmond, Virginia Tuesday to join with those calling for change and equality.
A hologram of Floyd was projected next to the Robert E. Lee monument before a crowd of hundreds gathering and cheering.
Floyd’s brothers are still mourning and never imagined his death would spark change across the world. They stopped in Richmond to salute that progress and to call for it to carry on.
“I never thought I’d see my brother on a hologram. I always thought we’d grow old-ish and die together in a natural death. It’s just, it’s just hard,” PJ Floyd said.
Floyd’s brothers PJ and Rodney are still grieving, two months after his death.
A huge crowd rallied with a boost from Floyd’s family who thanked them for fighting and encouraged them to keep at it.
As the hologram travels the country, it was imperative they say, that it debuted in Richmond.
“All men are created equally, that they’re endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights that among them are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. America, we know you can quote it. The question the George Floyd Foundation is asking is ‘do you believe it?’ That’s why it’s important for us to be here in Richmond, VA today,” Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump said.
The hologram will travel along the same route as the Freedom Riders, who traveled America’s segregated South in 1961.
The Freedom Riders originally traveled out of Washington, D.C. on Greyhound and Trailways buses, going through Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.
The Freedom Riders route included stops in Charlotte, N.C. and Rock Hill, S.C. In Rock Hill, late civil rights icon John Lewis was assaulted in the Greyhound bus terminal after attempting to enter the “whites-only” waiting room.
There’s no word on the next stop on the tour after Asheville.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.