FSD1 highlights safety measures for upcoming school year in video series

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence One Schools released Wednesday the first video in a series designed to educate parents and students of precautionary measures the district is taking for the upcoming school year.
“The series begins with a five-minute elementary school program designed to educate parents about how schools plan to welcome the students back to school during these unprecedented times,” said Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley.
The school district will also produce a middle school and high school video in the coming weeks, officials said.
“Our goal is to ensure parents that we are doing all that we can to make certain that students will be in a safe environment while they are in school,” O’Malley said.
According to officials, the video series will also include bus transportation safety measures.
Click here to view the latest video.
