Florence man accused in Lumberton double homicide extradited to N.C.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Florence man accused in the fatal shooting of two women in Lumberton was extradited to North Carolina Tuesday night, police said.
Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green, 25, was taken into custody around 12 p.m. Tuesday by members of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Green is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Kayla Kyle and Kimberly Hunt on Friday in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on East 5th Street in Lumberton.
According to a press release from Lumberton police, Green was denied bond by a magistrate judge.
Green is set to appear in Robeson County District Court Wednesday morning.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton police at (910) 671-3845.
