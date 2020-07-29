FIRST ALERT: Drying out and heating up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Off and on scattered showers and storms are possible once again as we head into our Thursday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. It will be a day similar to Wednesday, with hit or miss showers and storms looking likely throughout tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will continue to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s.
After tomorrow, shower and storm chances will steadily taper off through the end of the week and into the weekend. This means we’re looking mostly dry throughout the weekend with just a few isolated showers and storms possible on Saturday and Sunday.
The heat and humidity will also be on the rise as we head towards the weekend, with high temperatures soaring into the low and middle 90s with plenty of moisture and humidity to have things feeling much hotter. Our heat index will likely climb into the 100°+ range into the weekend.
