FIRST ALERT: Afternoon showers and storms become common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Heat and humidity continue through the end of the week with increasing chances for afternoon showers and storms both today and tomorrow.
Highs this afternoon will be warm. Look for readings in the upper 80s along the beaches to the low-mid 90s inland today. Once we factor in the humidity again, the heat index will feel like 100-104° this afternoon. An isolated reading higher than that cannot be ruled out.
With plenty of moisture in the air and an incoming disturbance sliding through, the coverage in showers and storms will be slightly higher both today and tomorrow. Rain chances will be at 40% with thunderstorms capable of heavy rain, gusty winds and plenty of lightning this afternoon.
We will hold onto those scattered chances through Thursday before getting a brief break by the start of the weekend. Unfortunately, that break will not be from the humidity as our heat index will only climb. That break from the scattered storms doesn’t look to last long. By next week, our scattered showers and storms should try to bring a little bit more relief by Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.