Dunkin’ makes special delivery to nurses, doctors at Conway Medical Center

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dunkin’ made a special delivery to local healthcare workers this week!
The coffee chain donated dozens of donuts and hundreds of cups of coffee to doctors and nurses at Conway Medical Center, a press release stated.
“The Hospital does so much to keep our communities safe and healthy. We are proud to be able to support them locally through coffee breaks for their staff on the front lines and look forward to continuing this partnership,” said Dave Staley, a local Dunkin franchisee and CFO of Carolina Restaurant Partners.
In March, The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation activated $1.25 million in emergency funding to support community-based health and hunger relief organizations across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
