DHEC announces 48 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,666 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,666 new cases of COVID-19, and 48 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 85,423 and those who have died to 1,551, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 78 new cases registered and six additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 8,360 and the percent positive was 19.9%.
As of Wednesday, 1,451 ICU hospital beds are available across the state and 1,152 are in use, a 79.39% ICU bed utilization rate.
There are currently 1,596 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of those, 404 are in ICU and 242 are ventilated, according to DHEC.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
