Coroner’s office identifies woman found in Intracoastal Waterway in Little River

Coroner’s office identifies woman found in Intracoastal Waterway in Little River
Horry County police officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to Windjammer Village for reports of the body found. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | July 29, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 5:43 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a woman found in the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified here as 22-year-old Teniesha King from Columbia.

Fowler added the cause of death is pending and will be determined after an investigation is complete.

Horry County police are also investigating the death.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County police investigate woman’s body found in Intracoastal Waterway in Little River

They were called around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Windjammer Village to reports of a body found in the water.

Police added that there is no risk to the community surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.