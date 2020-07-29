Coroner’s office identifies woman found in Intracoastal Waterway in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a woman found in the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River.
Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified here as 22-year-old Teniesha King from Columbia.
Fowler added the cause of death is pending and will be determined after an investigation is complete.
Horry County police are also investigating the death.
They were called around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Windjammer Village to reports of a body found in the water.
Police added that there is no risk to the community surrounding the incident.
