Conway storage facility makes sure charities are stocked up for those in need during pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway storage facility has come up with a unique way of giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our storage business, we’re almost at capacity in our self-storage,” said Anchor Storage General Manager Tommy Trammell. “Our portable business, we’ve been extremely busy too.”
Anchor Storage has managed to do pretty well and stay busy throughout the pandemic.
Despite being nearly filled up, they’ve made 13 of their units available for a charity drive to help those who have been hit hard financially by the pandemic.
"We set up boxes like this. They're our storage boxes, but we're using them for donation boxes. We put them in different locations. We partner with some churches, businesses, things like that."
Anchor Storage has spent several months collecting any kind of food items people are willing to donate.
They do prefer non-perishables so they will last longer for the charities they’ve partnered with.
“Anything in Myrtle Beach goes to a Myrtle Beach charity,” said Trammell. “Everything in Conway goes to a Conway charity, and anything in North Myrtle will go to a North Myrtle charity. We’re trying to make sure that anything donated stays local.”
Anchor Storage plans to set up a website to track how many pounds of food they’ve been able to donate as they expand the operation.
“Our goal is to have like maybe 50,” said Trammell. “We’re still in the process of doing it. We’ve ordered more of these units. We’re still going to be working up and down the Grand Strand. We’re actually going to be expanding this operation further into South Carolina as well.”
Anchor Storage already has units spread across the Grand Strand and now they’ll be taking their operation all the way up to Wilmington.
As they expand, they are looking for a little help.
“Essentially what we’re looking for is not to man the box all day, but just to help open it in the morning, close it in the evening and maybe once a week help coordinate to pick-up donations and take them to a charity,” said Trammell.
If you’d like to volunteer for Anchor Storage, you can call them at (843) 365-1331. You can also reach them on their Facebook page.
