City of Florence Parks and Recreation begins registration for fall sports

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Youth sports would usually be in full swing this time of year in the city of Florence, but because of COVID-19, they were canceled and facilities were closed.
After many hours of meetings and planning, the City of Florence Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for sports in the fall.
Registration will begin Aug. 1 for cross country, soccer, fall baseball, and volleyball. Registration for junior football and cheerleading begins on Aug. 11.
Some facilities will also open in the next few weeks. The Florence Gymnastics Center will open for team practice on August 3rd and the soccer complex will reopen for local play on Aug. 10.
The Pearl Moore Basketball Center will also reopen for limited use. People will be able to come to the center to shoot around, but full-contact play will be prohibited.
City of Florence Athletic Director Tim Wilson said they are taking every precaution leading up to the return of youth sports.
“You want to make sure nothing happens, you want to make sure everyone is safe, make sure everyone is taken care of, but I’m excited to see kids out there competing and having fun again,” said Wilson.
Wilson said they’ve worked closely with officials across the state to create a plan to safely reopen.
“We’ve been in a lot of Zoom meetings with our state board, state recreation board on processes they’re doing or recommend. Been on plenty of CDC calls with DHEC, hearing their recommendations on how to open youth athletics leagues and what precautions need to be in place and what protocols need to be there,” said Wilson.
Wilson said all facilities will be frequently cleaned and equipment will be sanitized before and after every use. Masks will be required for fans and coaches.
During the time off, Wilson said they remodeled facilities and worked on projects, but he said they’re ready to watch the youth play again.
“Being able to get back into athletics and doing what we love and to get kids active and get kids involved I think everyone is excited,” Wilson said.
You can register your athlete over the phone at 843-665-3253 or in-person by going to the Barnes Street Activity Center at 513 Barnes Street.
