VIDEO: Baby gator spotted on Pawleys Island beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Here’s something you don’t see on the beach every day!
Pawleys Island police captured video of a baby alligator that was roaming the town’s beaches on Tuesday. That footage was uploaded to the department’s social media pages.
According to officers, the little guy was caught by the town’s resident “Gator Lady.”
“As a healthy juvenile he will be released into a natural habitat,” Pawleys Island police posted on their Twitter account.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.