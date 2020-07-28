VIDEO: Baby gator spotted on Pawleys Island beach

RAW: Baby gator seen on beach in Pawleys Island
By WMBF News Staff | July 28, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 4:21 PM

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Here’s something you don’t see on the beach every day!

Pawleys Island police captured video of a baby alligator that was roaming the town’s beaches on Tuesday. That footage was uploaded to the department’s social media pages.

According to officers, the little guy was caught by the town’s resident “Gator Lady.”

“As a healthy juvenile he will be released into a natural habitat,” Pawleys Island police posted on their Twitter account.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.