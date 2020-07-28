SCHP: 2 pedestrians hit, killed in four-vehicle crash along Highway 76 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon in Florence County.
Troopers were called to the wreck around 12:30 p.m. along Highway 76.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a Chevy Tahoe and Honda Civic were travelling in the westbound lanes, when the Tahoe changed lanes and hit the back of the Civic.
Lee said the Civic crossed the eastbound lane, hit an embankment and overturned.
Lee added that during this time, a Nissan Maxima and GMC Yukon were disabled in the median of Highway 76.
The Tahoe then hit the rear of the Maxima, which pushed into the two pedestrians, and then also hit the Yukon.
The two pedestrians were killed and multiple people were transported to the hospital.
The Florence County coroner has not released the names of those killed in the crash.
The Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is helping the highway patrol with the investigation into the cash.
