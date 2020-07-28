Registration to fill former Rep. Clemmons’ seat in S.C. House opens Tuesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration to fill the state House of Representatives seat left vacant by Alan Clemmons opens Tuesday.
Candidates interested in the seat can file their intent to run starting at 12 p.m. July 28. The filing periods ends at 12 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Interested candidates can file at either the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections office at 1515 4th Avenue in Conway, or with the South Carolina Elections Commission. The fee to file is $208.
The election date for the S.C. House of Representatives Seat 107 will be Tuesday, Aug. 18. If it’s necessary, a runoff will be Tuesday, Sept. 1.
After 18 years serving in the state house, Clemmons announced earlier this month he is leaving office to focus on the clients at his Myrtle Beach law firm.
Clemmons was fresh off his ninth consecutive primary win in June. He was set to run unopposed in the general election come November.
