Red Springs man gets decade in prison on cocaine charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Red Springs man has been sentenced to ten years in prison on a cocaine charge, officials said Tuesday.
Chad Leroy Harris, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to first-offense possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, a press release from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office stated.
Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John handed down Harris’ sentence.
“Special thanks goes to the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit for their diligent and tireless work in making this case, and bringing this defendant to justice,” assistant solicitor Ryan Waller said.
