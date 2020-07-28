Myrtle Beach city leaders officially accept $500,000 grant to fight opioid epidemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday to accept a $500,000 grant from the state of South Carolina to help fight the opioid epidemic.
The move was expected and simply procedural, as the city has shared extensive details on this grant in the past. In February, city leaders first announced it. Then, in June, city, county and state officials held a news conference to share more details on how the funding will be used.
On Tuesday, city leaders formally accepted the grant. It will be used to pay for two peer support specialists who will work with addicts along the Grand Strand.
It will be much needed, as New Directions of Horry County only has one peer support specialist.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the money is important, and the cause is important to her as well.
“For me personally, I have two families that I am very close to that in the past two weeks, each have lost a family member to an overdose,” Bethune said. “It doesn’t matter who you are. This epidemic touches every family in some way or another, every community in our entire nation. So it’s something that we have to start with at home, because if we can help address it here we can help address it in other areas.”
