Myrtle Beach City Council passes ordinance allowing city to temporarily suspend business licenses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders passed a new measure to help ensure businesses that cause trouble can work to clean up their act.
In the past, if the city wanted to take action against a nuisance business, they could take their business license away.
The problem, though, is that the wording of the law made it so once the city took that license away, it meant the business couldn’t get it back. On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council passed a new measure making it so that the city can temporarily suspend the license, as opposed to permanently.
City manager John Pedersen said this will be used on businesses that are frequently involved in nuisance activity. This includes hotels where people consistently throw loud parties or also frequent illegal activity.
Pedersen said changing the wording of the law will allow the city to give businesses the chance to clean up their act, rather than enforce a one-strike-and-you’re-out rule.
“Currently, our staff would be very reluctant to use that as grounds for suspending a business license, because that would have led to the revocation of that, and instead of fixing the problem what would result is a vacant building, and we don’t need any more of those,” Pedersen said.
This was the second and final reading of the ordinance, which means it is now in effect.
