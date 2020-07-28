Local travel softball team preparing for major tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Crush 10U softball team is preparing for the Softball Youth All-American games that will actually be taking place right here in Myrtle Beach. The tournament is slated to get started on August 13 at the Ned Donkle Complex.
Members of the squad and head coach Gerrid Clark are looking forward to having the chance to compete against some of the best talent out there.
“It’s going to be very special. I’m really young and I’m starting to play and it’s going to be fun for all of us,” said pitcher Bryleigh Clark.
“I just want to play with new people and the type of competition we’re going to play against,” infielder Anna Powers said.
“I’m looking forward to learning new things and the competition we’ll see in the tournament,” outfielder Jaelynn Miller said.
“They have to adapt to the surroundings and I think by putting something better in front of them will make them push that much harder and play that much better to their full potential,” Crush head coach Gerrid Clark said.
