1 killed in Florence County crash involving John Deere tractor, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a John Deere tractor.
Troopers were responded around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on Highway 378 near East Friendfield Road, which is about seven miles east of Lake City.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a tractor-trailer and the John Deere tractor were driving west on Highway 378, when the tractor-trailer hit the tractor in the back.
The driver of the tractor was killed in the crash, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, according to Tidwell.
The name of the tractor driver has not been released.
