Jury trials to resume in Horry County in August

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Jury trials in Horry County are set to resume next month, the Horry County Solicitor’s Office announced Tuesday.
Horry County was one of two counties in the Palmetto State that the South Carolina Supreme Court approved for jury trials in August, the other being Aiken County, according to a press release.
“From these two counties, South Carolina will work to develop a protocol for holding jury trials across the state during the pandemic,” the release stated.
Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said trials in the county will begin the week of Aug. 10.
According to the release, Second Circuit Solicitor J. Strom Thurmond will attempt to conduct a trial during the week of Aug. 24 in Aiken County.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.