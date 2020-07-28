‘It helped a lot’: Chanticleer football players, coach see advantages of spring ball

“Being able to install as much as you could, even some of the new plays that you didn’t run last season so getting a head start on that,” junior quarterback Fred Payton said. “Having all of those spring cut-ups to be able to go through over this quarantine, even though you’re not with the team preparing in that aspect, having all those cut-ups and being able to watch them over and over again and having all the installs in and things like that helped a lot.