‘It helped a lot’: Chanticleer football players, coach see advantages of spring ball

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Regardless of what the upcoming college football season looks like, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will have an advantage over every team on their schedule as CCU is just one of two FBS programs to get in all 15 spring practices this year.
Feb. 5 was a busy day for college programs with it being National Signing Day. While most teams were putting the finishing touches on recruiting classes, Coastal was on the field getting to work nearly a month before the average start date for spring practice.
The Chanticleers wrapped things up on March 5, just before COVID-19 took its toll on the sports world with the average number of practices most teams got in being only three.
“It helped a lot of the young kids get prepared for what’s to come and that’s a huge advantage whenever you can get in spring, especially when your opponents couldn’t get it in so that’s definitely a huge thing,” said CCU offensive lineman Trey Carter.
“Being able to install as much as you could, even some of the new plays that you didn’t run last season so getting a head start on that,” junior quarterback Fred Payton said. “Having all of those spring cut-ups to be able to go through over this quarantine, even though you’re not with the team preparing in that aspect, having all those cut-ups and being able to watch them over and over again and having all the installs in and things like that helped a lot.
Getting in a full spring also allowed the Chants to assess the quarterback battle between juniors Fred Payton and Bryce Carpenter. Head coach Jamey Chadwell said it’s still a wide open battle due to an atypical summer.
“Normally in the summer, the guys are doing 7-on-7, they’re doing all these different things all the time,” said Chadwell. “That’s not happening this summer, so I think that has set back one of those guys taking the hold right now. I do think we’re close and we have the guys on campus but somebody has to take it.”
