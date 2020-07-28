Huston Huffman, mayor of Briarcliffe Acres, dead at 75

BRIARCLIFFE ACRES, S.C. (WMBF) – Briarcliffe Acres Mayor Huston Huffman died Saturday at the age of 75.
Huffman, a U.S. Army veteran and native of Cherokee County, S.C., moved to Briarcliffe Acres in 2006, his obituary stated. He was elected to the neighborhood Homeowners Association Board for three years, serving as president for one year.
Huffman went on to serve on Briarcliffe Acres Town Council for four years before being elected mayor for two terms in 2016. He was set to serve as mayor until 2023.
“During his tenure as mayor, he spearheaded many projects and assisted the town in weathering many hurricanes. He was known for always being available and more than willing to help his neighbors when needed. With his positive outlook and creative mind, he was able to accomplish much in his lifetime,” the obituary stated.
Huffman is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rena, his sister, brother and many nephews and nieces, according to the obituary.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations in Huffman’s honor can be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation or a charity of your choice.
