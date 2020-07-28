Horry County, Florence School District 2 among 8 school districts yet to submit reopening plans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Eight out of 85 school districts in South Carolina have not submitted a finalized reopening plan as of Tuesday, according to an updated list from the state Department of Education.
Horry County Schools, one of the largest districts in the state, remains on the list. All school districts still on the list have requested an extension.
Officials with Horry County Schools previously said they notified the SCDOE that they will submit their final plan after the next Board of Education meeting on Aug. 3.
HCS Board Chairman Ken Richardson said last week he’s, “not interested in being the first plan, interested in being the best plan.”
Across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, Florence School District Two is the only remaining district that has not turned in its plans.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster asked for school districts to send their plans to the Department of Education by Friday, July 17.
As of July 27, six school districts statewide have had their reopening plans approved. That list currently does not include any area school districts.
