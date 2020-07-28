Homicide investigation underway after body found in river in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation has begun after a body was discovered late Tuesday morning in Robeson County.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 8200 block of Deep Branch Road after a body was found in the river, near the railroad tracks, by employees with the Town of Pembroke around 11:42 a.m.
The death is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, which is standard procedure, a press release states.
The body will be transported to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine the cause of death and for identification purposes, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
