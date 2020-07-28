HAPPENING TODAY: Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss CCMF 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest is in jeopardy as restrictions prohibiting ‘concert venues’ from operating remain in place by order of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Myrtle Beach City Council will discuss this year’s festival in a workshop Tuesday morning before their scheduled council meeting.
“If the order is not lifted at some point, we cannot hold the concert,” said Mark Kruea, public information officer for the city of Myrtle Beach.
CCMF organizer Bob Durkin said in June he expected to have a plan for the event ready this month.
But last week, Durkin said he was not ready to speak about possible updates to that plan.
CCMF 2020 was originally scheduled for the beginning of June. But due to the pandemic, it was rescheduled to Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.
The festival draws thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach every year. Headlining acts for this year’s festival include Luke Combs and Eric Church.
Stay with WMBF News for the latest.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.