Georgetown Co. sheriff establishes Citizens’ Review Board to review use of force, disciplinary actions

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County sheriff has established a Citizens’ Review Board to hold his office accountable when it comes to certain cases.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will be meeting with an advisory group Wednesday to implement the selection of the board’s members.
The five-member board will review use of force and disciplinary actions taken by the sheriff’s office and make written recommendations to the sheriff from their findings. The board will help protect the public interest and promote the integrity of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
“This review board is another step in my commitment to representing all people in Georgetown County,” Weaver said. “The culture of my office will be one of enforcing the laws consistently and compassionately, and I cannot ensure that without direct feedback from those we serve.”
The board will be charged with pursuing the following principles and objectives:
- Seeking social and racial justice;
- Engaging in community outreach and amplifying the voices of the socially, politically, and economically disenfranchised;
- Listening to and building cooperation between all stakeholders to find and develop common ground and public purpose;
- Championing just, equitable, and legitimate policing policies and practices; and
- Processing complaints, reviewing police practices and internal investigations, issuing findings, writing public reports, and making recommendations.
The Black River United Way will select the board members for a two-year term, which can be renewed for an additional two-year term.
One member will be a retired law enforcement officer or have at least five years of law enforcement experience. Everyone on the board must be residents of Georgetown County during their terms.
Weaver will appoint a liaison from his staff to present cases and disciplinary actions. Meetings will be open to the public and the agenda to the meetings will include a time for public comment.
Board meetings will be held on the last Wednesday of every month at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Fraser Street in Georgetown.
