Free back-to-school assistance available for Horry County students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Free back-to-school assistance is available for families in need.
Parents and guardians have until Friday, July 31, to register their child with Catholic Charities and receive an appointment time to get supplies.
This is all possible through an event called “A Day of Hope.”
The lead organizer, Sheila Karsevar, said the message of the event is for children to know God has a plan for them and there’s hope.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 8.
You can register your child by calling Catholic Charities at 843-438-3108.
Also, if your child is ready to go with their back-to-school needs, there’s still an opportunity to help out.
Catholic Charities site administrator Michele Corkum said they’re collecting supplies and money until Aug. 6 for the event.
You can drop supplies off at 2294 Technology Boulevard in Conway.
Reporter Kate Merriman will have more information on this story Tuesday morning on WMBF News Today.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.