FIRST ALERT: Storm chances increase as the heat continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The summer-like forecast with afternoon storms and triple digit heat indices will continue throughout the rest of the week.
Afternoon highs today will the warmest all week with the lower 90s in the Grand Strand and the mid-upper 90s inland. The mugginess will make it feel even warmer with heat index values ranging from 100-105° this afternoon.
There will be some relief each day, starting this afternoon with daily storm chances. Expect a few storms to arrive by 2-3 PM and continue into the evening hours. These chances will remain at 40% through Thursday before dropping toward the weekend.
While the rain chances drop to 20% for the weekend forecast, expect the heat index to creep back up into the 105 or higher range for Saturday and Sunday. I think 105° will be a common feels like temperature for those afternoon plans both Saturday and Sunday.
