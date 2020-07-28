FIRST ALERT: Storm chances increase as the heat continues

Highs will reach the low-mid 90s today before the relief arrives with scattered showers and storms. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | July 28, 2020 at 4:07 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 4:07 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The summer-like forecast with afternoon storms and triple digit heat indices will continue throughout the rest of the week.

Here's a look at today's planner.
Afternoon highs today will the warmest all week with the lower 90s in the Grand Strand and the mid-upper 90s inland. The mugginess will make it feel even warmer with heat index values ranging from 100-105° this afternoon.

There will be some relief each day, starting this afternoon with daily storm chances. Expect a few storms to arrive by 2-3 PM and continue into the evening hours. These chances will remain at 40% through Thursday before dropping toward the weekend.

A heat advisory is out for Scotland County today where the heat index will reach 105°. Everywhere else should range from 100-104° today.
While the rain chances drop to 20% for the weekend forecast, expect the heat index to creep back up into the 105 or higher range for Saturday and Sunday. I think 105° will be a common feels like temperature for those afternoon plans both Saturday and Sunday.

