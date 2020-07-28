FIRST ALERT: Heat continues, rain through the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll anticipate more heat and humidity in the next several days, with the potential for scattered, cooling showers and storms along the way. High temperatures will continue to soar into the low and middle 90s as we head into the next several days. Once we factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures will once again be ranging around the 100°+ mark.
The potential for scattered showers and storms will also continue throughout most of this week. Scattered storms are likely once again tomorrow, mostly into the afternoon hours.
Looking ahead towards the weekend is when we can expect rain chances to taper off a bit. A 20% chance of a few isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the weekend. Hot and humid temperatures will continue into Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low and middle 90s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.