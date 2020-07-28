Dog found shot in Aynor, donations sought for surgery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A local animal rescue is seeking donations to pay for veterinary care for a dog that was found shot.
According to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island, one-year-old Smokey was brought to their facility after being picked up by animal control officers in Aynor.
Officials said Smokey had a hole that ran from his upper muzzle and through the roof of his mouth. Another hole went through his upper jaw.
It was soon determined the injuries were the result of a gunshot wound and surgery would be needed.
“Smokey endured surgery for several hours and then returned to All4Paws. Because of his injuries, he cannot eat dry food and has to be on a gruel diet, which is super liquified food. Unfortunately, Smokey is not out of the woods yet. The repair was not enough,” a Facebook post from All 4 Paws Animal Rescue stated.
Due to his injuries, Smokey is sneezing food out of his nose and not absorbing calories, causing him to be underweight, officials said. In addition, his breathing is suffering.
According to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue, Smokey will require a second surgery and donations are being sought.
Click here to donate to the All4Paws’ Compassion Fund to help with Smokey’s treatment.
