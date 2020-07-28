Darlington Municipal Court resumes Wednesday

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington Municipal Court will resume on Wednesday, the city announced.
Staff is beginning work on a “backlog of five months of cases” as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a press release from the city states.
Officials said the following guidelines will be in place:
- Only 25 defendants permitted in the courtroom at one time
- Everyone will be required to wear a face mask before entering.
- Social distancing will be enforced.
Darlington Municipal Court, located at City Hall on Pearl Street, is held twice a day Monday through Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
