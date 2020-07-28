Darlington Municipal Court resumes Wednesday

Darlington Municipal Court resumes Wednesday
Darlington Municipal Court will resume on Wednesday, the city announced. (Source: Bill Oxford)
By WMBF News Staff | July 28, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 10:07 AM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington Municipal Court will resume on Wednesday, the city announced.

Staff is beginning work on a “backlog of five months of cases” as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a press release from the city states.

Officials said the following guidelines will be in place:

  • Only 25 defendants permitted in the courtroom at one time
  • Everyone will be required to wear a face mask before entering.
  • Social distancing will be enforced.

Darlington Municipal Court, located at City Hall on Pearl Street, is held twice a day Monday through Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.