Coroner identifies 2 killed after car collides with tractor-trailer in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names Tuesday of two people killed in a crash early Friday morning.
Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 25-year-old Shayla McCray of Myrtle Beach and 21-year-old Bianca Wilds of Nichols died in a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two were in a sedan driving east on East Myrtle Beach Highway in Johnsonville when the car crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer that was driving west.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
