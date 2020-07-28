Conway Medical Center pediatrician sees significant drop in vaccinations this summer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some pediatricians are facing a new concern on top of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Megan Hall, a pediatrician at Conway Medical Center Pediatrics in Carolina Forest, said she has seen a drastic drop in parents getting vaccinations for preventable diseases, and this is all happening as kids possibly head back to class after Labor Day.
Hall said she spends most summers vaccinating children during their regular check-ups on their way back to school. But she said her office has experienced empty waiting rooms pretty frequently over the summer.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a pretty big decline in vaccinations overall,” Hall said.
In the summer of coronavirus, she hasn’t seen a lot of her usual patients.
“Here in our area and across the country, we’re seeing anywhere from 40% to 50% decrease in office visits across the board. Some of the hot spot areas reported as high as 70 or even higher than that,” said Hall.
She is worried the lack of vaccinations could have an impact once school starts.
“One of the big concerns for pediatricians is, ‘Are we setting ourselves for another public health crisis while we’re still in this public health crisis?‘” said Hall.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found offices ordered 2.5 million fewer vaccination doses in March and April this year compared to 2019. The same study also found pediatricians ordered 250,000 fewer doses of measles vaccines this March and April compared to 2019.
Hall said measles are more contagious than the coronavirus and are also very dangerous.
“As these immunizations are becoming delayed, that herd immunity that we have fought so hard to get for these vaccines, and also the eradication standpoint for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, we may start seeing a resurgence of these and it’s not going to be something we see immediately,” said Hall. “It’s going to be something we see down the road, but we certainly need to do our best to try and prevent that.”
Hall attributes the decrease in-office visits to parents being scared to bring their children in and possibly contracting the coronavirus.
She said CMC pediatrics has taken steps, to include putting up a glass-divided section for sick patients in the waiting room, to make it a safe, and necessary place for families.
Hall also mentioned they’ve been doing less of their standard autism screenings they usually do for 18 and 24-month-olds.
If those are skipped, parents won’t be able to take the necessary steps to intervene as early as possible.
