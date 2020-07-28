Coastal football aims to turn close losses to wins in 2020

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - This off-season has had its highs and lows for Coastal Carolina football after last season’s 5-7 finish.
The main high was completing spring practice in its entirety. Since the annual spring game on March 5, things for the Chants have been anything but normal.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic slowing things down, junior quarterback Fred Payton said the wild summer has helped him mature not only physically but mentally as he competes to take the reins of the Chants offense.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is patience,” Payton said. “Not knowing if you’re going to have a season, if you’re going to have a season but still having to prepare like you will. It taught me a lot of patience, just to trust your grind and continue to get better even though you don’t know what’s going to happen in the end. That way you’re always prepared for whatever situation. I think patience is what I learned most over these last couple of months.”
A recurring theme within the CCU program all off-season has been the No. 24. It’s the amount of points that separated the Chants from finishing 5-7 for the second straight season to appearing in their first-ever FBS bowl game. Attention to detail is what head coach Jamey Chadwell has stressed to the squad as he goes into year two at the helm.
“It was about finishing but it was about doing the things to overcome those 24 points,” Chadwell said. “That’s being disciplined, that’s being accountable and doing every little thing right. We were in a lot of those games but we didn’t make a play or we didn’t do this or that to overcome that. Our whole off-season - even throughout when we weren’t here doing Zoom meetings - was about how to overcome that. That’s been a big deal. We’re going to do every little thing right to overcome those 24 and finish the season the way we should have.”
The Chants will continue this second session of workouts for the next week and a half leading up to the start of fall camp on Aug. 7.
