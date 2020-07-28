CCU to conclude fall semester virtually after Thanksgiving break

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Administrators with Coastal Carolina University announced an update Tuesday to the institution’s back-to-school plans.
The school said face-to-face instruction will continue only until Thanksgiving break. After that point, the fall semester will be concluded online.
Classes at CCU begin on Aug. 19. However, these classes will be online only for the first two-and-a-half weeks of the semester.
Face-to-face instruction will commence on Sept. 8 for students who choose that option.
