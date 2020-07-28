CCU to conclude fall semester virtually after Thanksgiving break

Administrators with Coastal Carolina University announced an update Tuesday to the institution’s back-to-school plans. (Source: Coastal Carolina University via Twitter)
By WMBF News Staff | July 28, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 10:32 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Administrators with Coastal Carolina University announced an update Tuesday to the institution’s back-to-school plans.

The school said face-to-face instruction will continue only until Thanksgiving break. After that point, the fall semester will be concluded online.

Classes at CCU begin on Aug. 19. However, these classes will be online only for the first two-and-a-half weeks of the semester.

Face-to-face instruction will commence on Sept. 8 for students who choose that option.

