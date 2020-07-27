‘Transformational gift’: Anonymous donor commits $95 million to CCU

“Coastal Carolina is an up-and-coming university on the verge of greatness,” said the donor. “During my visit to campus, I was struck by its overall beauty and cordial atmosphere. With its proximity to Myrtle Beach and strong academic and athletic programs, I firmly believe Coastal Carolina is well on its way to becoming recognized as one of the top public, liberal arts institutions in the nation. It is my sincere hope that this gift will serve as impetus for others to fully support this wonderful university.”